Letter: Hats off to Modern Woodmen Park

Thank you, Modern Woodmen Park! Last weekend the park co-hosted a travel ball team tournament. The boys were so thrilled to be able to play at an actual minor league stadium. Since the River Bandits aren't able to start their season yet, and for the fantastic ballpark it is, to just be empty, the park decided they could give the boys a "chance of a lifetime" and let it have the umpires saying the usual statement of "Play ball!," with the boys from all over, excited to get their games started. What a wonderful memory you gave these boys and the parents, grandparents and friends too, (and incidentally, with no admission fees even), be just as grateful as the teams and coaches to see these boys have such a fun "weekend at the park." So again, thank you! You made an ordinary weekend of ball, a memorable one for all! (and who knows, because of this experience, maybe one day one of these boys will see their dream come true and will play on this field as a member of the team. One never knows, and good luck, boys, in your season!