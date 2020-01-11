Letter: Have a heart

We have all heard the African proverb that rings especially true today: "It takes a village to raise a child." This same village is needed to join the fight with those in our community struggling with housing instability, mental illness, substance abuse and chronic homelessness. Homelessness knows no boundaries and cuts across all racial, social and economic backgrounds. Once homeless, it’s almost impossible to pick yourself up by your own bootstraps. It truly takes a village.
Here in the Quad Cities, you have a unique opportunity to make an impact and be a part of that village.
Together with your help, we commit to:
Identifying and engaging those at risk of and experiencing homelessness.
Creating and sustaining systems that can prevent the loss of permanent housing when possible.
Providing access to shelter and crisis services when homelessness does occur.
Quickly connect those experiencing homelessness to appropriate housing programs and services.
Christian Care in Rock Island and Humility Homes and Services in Davenport are part of a comprehensive solution providing emergency support, such as shelter, case management services, housing and food.
Please join us for your opportunity to make an impact, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Jumer’s Casino and Hotel for the 7th annual Have a Heart for the Homeless Luncheon. All proceeds from the luncheon will directly impact programs and services at Humility Homes & Services and Christian Care.
Frank Roe
Christian Care,
Rock Island
Ashley Velez
Humility Homes & Services,
Davenport