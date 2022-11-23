Letter: Have the climate conversation

The 27th UN Climate Change conference (COP 27) was just held in Egypt. Secretary General, Antonio Guterres issued his strongest warning yet, “We are on the highway to climate hell with our foot still on the accelerator.” We have less than 7 years to make the changes necessary to avert the worst of the oncoming climate disaster. Instead of reducing emissions by 45% by 2030, reports show that fossil fuel companies plan to expand drilling. The International Energy Agency states that NO NEW FOSSIL FUEL PROJECTS can go ahead if the world is to tackle global warming. Obviously, we can’t reach these goals overnight, and we will need to use fossil fuels during the transition, but we move forward together. How? Accept the truth that this is an emergency. Explore all options: transitional use of nuclear, maximizing energy efficiency in all buildings, expanding green energy options, reducing wasteful consumption. It won’t be long until we have no options left.