Every Hawkeye fan knows Kirk Ferentz makes every decision involving the Iowa football program. His meeting with Barta - Gary, I want you to protect my son Brian, so here's what you're going to do. Even though our offense averaged 17.7 points per game and ranked 123 out of 131 teams in the football subdivision, and 2nd to last in total offense in the FBS. I want you to say he must raise that to 25 points per game.

Oh, by the way, if not for the defensive scores the offense would have averaged 14.6 points per game. And even though we won eight games in 2022, I want you to lower that to seven wins in 2023, even though we have an easier schedule. When these lower standards are met, you will give him a raise. And Barta says, OK Kirk, whatever you want. Hawkeye Nation deserves better. We all know if not for being the coach's son, he would be fired. Who can fire Barta?!?