Letter: He can't change

Do you know, or have you met, a narcissist or egomaniac? Hopefully, you have not. These people are not only unpleasant, but they can be volatile, unpredictable and even dangerous.

A narcissist or egomaniac could be white, black, a Democrat or a Republican, Protestant, Catholic, Jewish, male or female. It doesn’t matter. The danger they pose is the same.

Those who criticize the president want him to change, to be a different kind of leader. They want him to change his ways. But that’s naive.

A narcissist with an enlarged, inflated ego can’t — simply can’t — change. And herein lies the danger for all of us, for all Americans, because a narcissist will say anything and do anything to protect his or her ego. For the narcissist, protecting the ego is far more important than anyone else’s welfare — yours or mine.

Let’s think about this. What danger would a narcissist or egomaniac pose if that person were your boss, your neighbor, your son-in-law or daughter-in-law?

Bruce N. Bufe

Davenport

