Letter: He can't change
topical

Letter: He can't change

{{featured_button_text}}

Do you know, or have you met, a narcissist or egomaniac? Hopefully, you have not. These people are not only unpleasant, but they can be volatile, unpredictable and even dangerous.

A narcissist or egomaniac could be white, black, a Democrat or a Republican, Protestant, Catholic, Jewish, male or female. It doesn’t matter. The danger they pose is the same.

Those who criticize the president want him to change, to be a different kind of leader. They want him to change his ways. But that’s naive.

A narcissist with an enlarged, inflated ego can’t — simply can’t — change. And herein lies the danger for all of us, for all Americans, because a narcissist will say anything and do anything to protect his or her ego. For the narcissist, protecting the ego is far more important than anyone else’s welfare — yours or mine.

Let’s think about this. What danger would a narcissist or egomaniac pose if that person were your boss, your neighbor, your son-in-law or daughter-in-law?

Bruce N. Bufe

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Upset at stimulus check

Recently, my wife and I received our "stimulus" check from the federal government. I don’t remember when something made us so upset. We have prided ourselves on taking care of ourselves without financial help from anyone. That included paying for our education, through college, my medical school, internship and residency programs during which the pay was well below the poverty level. We started a family and entered the practice of medicine with money in the bank.

Letters to the Editor

Letter:

Jazmin Newton is, quite frankly, the best choice for the Scott County Board of supervisors. Her leadership experience and her experience as Pr…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News