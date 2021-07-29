Letter: He finished

On July 24th, my husband celebrated his birthday and ran in his 47th Bix 7 run. Yes, he is one of the four that have participated in every Bix 7 run.

Halfway through the race, he started experiencing back spasms. He was walking with his daughter and granddaughter. They borrowed a spectator's chair and sat down for awhile and then he was able to get up and walk again. The EMTs checked on him, and because he was not alone they let him continue his walk.

Our daughter had borrowed a chair from a friend, and they now had a chair to take with them while they continued on. A police car also stopped to see if they needed help. My daughter told the police that he was determined to finish the Bix and was going to continue on. Instead of the police escort for the last person to finish the race, the police officer left. My family continued on coming down Brady Street on the sidewalk. I got to the finish line and they were tearing everything down. They told me I couldn’t park there. I pointed down the street to my very brave, determined husband and family and said my family is finishing the race and I was staying put.

No police escort and no one but me to cheer him on, but he did it. He finished his 47th Bix run at around three hours. My family and I did not leave him alone.