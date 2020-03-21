Letter: He will ask

Please people, search your conscience for the truth. Did you know that abortion in our country used to be considered murder back before 1973? Have you also heard recently that approximately 60 million babies have been murdered by abortion since 1973?

Do you remember the Holocaust in Germany where the Nazis were responsible for the deaths of over six million Jews?

The United States helped win that war over the evils of Hitler and his army. What are we doing now to combat abortion that has us pitted against one another? Our courts and even our Supreme Court justices are arguing an abortion case at this time. Do doctors who perform abortions deserve rights to a hospital? And a tiny baby that has a fetal heartbeat is considered "alive," and don't they deserve the right to live?

We cannot allow them to be killed. We are not a cruel country. We need to strive for "peace."

Then did you know our federal law protects the Bald Eagles with fines of over $20,000 for killing or even wounding an eagle? Are they that far superior to a tiny human baby?

Rev. Billy Graham's son, Rev. Franklin Graham, recently said, "President Trump is the most pro-life friendly president in modern history."