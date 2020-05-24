Letter: Heads should roll
Letter: Heads should roll

After three full years of hysteria and lies involving President Trump and the Russian collusion, the director of national intelligence has released transcripts that prove President Obama and his administration were at the center of corruption and surveillance of United States citizens. This factual story cannot be found on any newspaper front page nor showcased on any network or electronic media.

What you will find is the following: "Trump and his allies push to reframe the Russian investigation as a ‘deep state’ plot to sabotage his administration."

Switch the administrations of Trump and Obama, and the media would be screaming for Trump’s head on a spike.

The politicization of the FBI, the Justice Department and the media by the previous administration should be the biggest story of this century, and it is being covered up by a state-run media.

If heads do not roll in this scandal; if officials at the highest level of the previous administration do not go to prison, this country is lost forever. If a high-ranking official can be illegally scandalized by lie after lie after lie, this government can do whatever it wants to any American citizen. Shame on this newspaper and shame on the media, who decades ago spoke truth to power, but not anymore. And shame on us for allowing it to happen and letting it continue. God help us.

Linda Dudgeon

Bettendorf

