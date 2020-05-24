Letter: Heads should roll

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After three full years of hysteria and lies involving President Trump and the Russian collusion, the director of national intelligence has released transcripts that prove President Obama and his administration were at the center of corruption and surveillance of United States citizens. This factual story cannot be found on any newspaper front page nor showcased on any network or electronic media.

What you will find is the following: "Trump and his allies push to reframe the Russian investigation as a ‘deep state’ plot to sabotage his administration."

Switch the administrations of Trump and Obama, and the media would be screaming for Trump’s head on a spike.

The politicization of the FBI, the Justice Department and the media by the previous administration should be the biggest story of this century, and it is being covered up by a state-run media.