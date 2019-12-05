Letter: Healing the divide

Lately it has become clear that our nation is struggling. The political divide has put our elected officials in a stalemate. The racial and economic divides are polarizing us to a degree that we can hardy speak to each other. We have been divided before, but this seems different. I use the word struggling because it seems to me that the future of our nation is at risk. The health of our democracy is threatened.

When we have leaders ask for and accept political help from foreign powers, it threatens our democracy. When we have a politicized media company promoting one point of view, it threatens our democracy. When we have the fossil fuel industry, big pharma and the NRA buying our hearts and minds with propaganda, it threatens our democracy. In a very real sense this propaganda threatens the health of our planet, the health of our sick and elderly and the safety of our children in school.

I believe we are infected with greed and the soulless money of corporate influence. I fear that if we cannot find a cure, we will become a nation led by oligarchs fueled by profit and self-interest.