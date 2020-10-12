Letter: Health care on the ballot

As a college student, I cannot overstate how important the Affordable Care Act is for people my age, who without it would not have access to health insurance.

The ACA allows for young people to stay on their parents’ health coverage plan until they’re 26, instead of aging out at 19. Before the ACA, my age group accounted for the highest rates of uninsured Americans. Young people also face the lowest access to employment-based insurance because we typically work low-income or temporary jobs.

Republicans have repeatedly and relentlessly tried to overturn the ACA, which would leave millions of Americans uninsured. I don’t trust Republicans with our health care because they’ve not only proven that they don’t have a plan, but they’d rather die on an ideological hill than protect an American’s access to health insurance.

Although our country is severely divided right now, I think that we can all agree that stripping people of their health care during a pandemic is morally wrong and would lead to a public health catastrophe.

Since taking office, Rep. Cheri Bustos has fought every day to protect health care for families all over America. Without strong voices like Cheri's in Congress, attempts to repeal Obamacare would have succeeded by now.