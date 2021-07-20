Letter: Hear, don't fear

What do you fear? That’s my question for Republican state legislators who passed new voter laws this year.

What do you fear when the secretary of state sends out absentee ballot request forms (not ballots) to all registered voters? Are you afraid people might request a ballot and … vote? Are you afraid that older Iowans who can’t easily get to a polling place might vote? Are you afraid that Iowans who are Black, Latino, indigenous, young and LGBTQ+ might vote; that our essential workers who work long, irregular hours and can’t otherwise get to the polls might vote?

Are you so afraid of their votes that you narrowed the window for absentee ballots and shortened the early voting window? And what fear leads you to threaten election officials with high fines for minor procedural errors?

In 2020, Iowa had its highest-turnout, most secure election ever. Just ask Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate: "I’m proud of all the work our election officials and poll worker put in … we had record-breaking turnout … Iowans’ commitment to civic participation is unrivaled".