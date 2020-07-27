Letter: Heartless

On July 9th, Illinois Rep. Tony McCombie posted a Facebook status that was both tone-deaf and heartless in response to Governor J.B. Pritzker’s reaction to the Supreme Court’s decision that strips workers’ rights to birth control based on the employer’s religious beliefs. She said: "You want choice… don’t work for the company that’s religious views don’t align with yours. Seems pretty simple to me[.]"

I, for one, am appalled at how clueless my own state representative is about what it’s like to be penned in by lack of economic opportunity (especially during a recession, when other jobs simply aren’t available), why birth control is essential to a woman’s health (it is often used to treat serious medical conditions, not just prevent pregnancy) and how it is simply wrong for an employer to force its religious beliefs on its employees.

Furthermore, her reaction was eerily similar to that of Ivanka Trump’s new ad campaign, patronizingly titled "Find Something New." This should give anyone pause.

For this reason, among others too numerous to name, I will be supporting Joan Padilla for state representative in Illinois 71st district in November.

Madison Stewart

Sterling, Ill.

