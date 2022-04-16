Letter: Heirlooms

It’s easy to save Styrofoam cups, carryout containers, and packing materials as heirlooms for our great-great-great-great-….grandchildren. We simply need to write a message on them and put them in the trash. Then, for the next million years or more, our distant descendants can dig them up at the landfill to see the perfectly preserved messages we left for them. Or we can help prevent the planet from becoming a giant trash heap by encouraging the businesses we patronize to utilize biodegradable and reusable materials.