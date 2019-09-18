The Aug. 28 story about Dean and Linda feeding ducks at Vander Veer Botanical Park should be discussed further.
I visit Vander Veer almost daily and feel the joy of human interaction with nature. I also enjoy the ducks very much. They love my jokes.
The park was designed with a safe pond for people to enjoy water fowl using the Mississippi flyway. A duck's natural weed, bug and muck-eating is helped with bits of healthy protein from corn offered by park visitors and especially children. Everybody lights up feeding a duck; ask Dean and Linda.
I don't believe the park was designed for the industrial scale feeding of water fowl in late summer and autumn. For individual ducks and flocks to thrive they need to make good decisions. Abundant, easy food sources are not in their best interest. Some may decide to linger too long. If juveniles or small groups stay, the waters become more hazardous, multiple nutritional sources of food dwindle and harsh winter weather sets in.
These are wild animals with proven instincts. Sometimes we can lead them into mistakes of judgment. Sometimes our kindnesses can actually hurt.
We need to follow the currents of nature and say goodbye to our summer friends.
Let Dean and Linda do their thing, but the rest of us should just give a handful of corn to the ducks. Have fun naming them. Look for the wise guys and the graceful fliers. Help a duck, reduce the bulk feeding of corn.
Bruce Kirkberg
Davenport