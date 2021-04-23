 Skip to main content
Letter: Help at the border
I read Ken Croken's letter in the April 19th Argus and Times, and it's made to sound like there's absolutely no way for private citizens to help people coming in at the southern border. Evidently that mean old Kim Reynolds is preventing anyone from doing anything to help with that problem, and only she can fix the issue.

Well, Mr. Croken and others, take heart. There are plenty of ways you can do something! Doctors Without Borders and the International Rescue Committee are just two organizations I found with a quick search that will accept your time and your funds to help alleviate the problem. Why, you can do something to help, and that nasty Ms. Reynolds can't do a thing about it! That is, of course, if the refugee issue is really more important to you and others than using it as a political hatchet. You and others like you have ample opportunity to be part of the solution, and not part of the problem.

John Crist

Rock Island

