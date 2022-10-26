Letter: Help Chuck Grassley retire

I last voted in Iowa on November 4, 1980, at Adams School in Davenport. I cast a ballot for Senator John C. Culver, who lost to Charles Grassley in that year of the “Reagan Revolution.” Forty-two years later, Grassley, who now goes by Chuck, is still a senator. He continues to espouse the 1980s doctrine of supply-side economics: that if you give massive tax cuts to the rich, the wealth will trickle down to the poor and middle class. It didn’t work in the 1980s under Reagan, in the 2000s under George W. Bush, or under Donald Trump, whose endorsement for reelection Grassley willingly accepted.