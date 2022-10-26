Letter: Help Chuck Grassley retire

I last voted in Iowa on November 4, 1980, at Adams School in Davenport. I cast a ballot for Senator John C. Culver, who lost to Charles Grassley in that year of the “Reagan Revolution.” Forty-two years later, Grassley, who now goes by Chuck, is still a senator. He continues to espouse the 1980s doctrine of supply-side economics: that if you give massive tax cuts to the rich, the wealth will trickle down to the poor and middle class. It didn’t work in the 1980s under Reagan, in the 2000s under George W. Bush, or under Donald Trump, whose endorsement for reelection Grassley willingly accepted.
Iowans need to vote Grassley into retirement, along with those other Republicans who continue to offer failed 1980s solutions to our problems. A Republican Congress won’t cure inflation, but it will bring on a wave of pointless investigations and attempted impeachments, along with disruptive government shutdowns.
While I left Iowa 42 years ago to pursue a career, I still care deeply about my former home state. Please vote for Admiral Mike Franken, who can think beyond trickle-down economics. And while you’re at it, vote for the other Democrats on the ballot. It’s time to leave the 1980s behind.
Stephen Wylder
Elkhart, Ind.