In response to your recent article (Oct. 20) regarding a puppy mill owner who had been found guilty of animal neglect, I am urging those who feel animals should never be treated this way to contact your state legislator to see that House File 737 be introduced in this next session and passed.
Iowa is second in the nation in the number of breeders on what is called the "Horrible Hundred" list of breeders.
Animal Rescue League of Iowa Executive Director Tom Colvin said Iowa has made this list for the past 13 years because there aren't any laws in place that crack down on animal abuse and neglect; that the number of inspectors is miniscule and many mills are well hidden.
Many on this list are members of the Iowa Pet Breeders Association, and they have lobbied to stop any regulations, including basic veterinary care. A sentencing date has not been set for the breeder found guilty at the Worth County Courthouse in Northwood. According to Iowa Code, animal neglect charges are simple misdemeanors and only punishable by up to 30 days in jail and/or a fine between $65 and $625 per count.
There is nothing being done about shutting down such mills nor taking away licenses of these inhumane breeders. Please do what you can for these innocent animals.
Diane Franken
Davenport