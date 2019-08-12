The Xtream Rock Island Grand Prix powered by Mediacom, the world’s largest professional go-kart street race, is celebrating its 25th anniversary, making it a truly historic and elite weekend in the Quad-Cities and in motorsports.
We are taking advantage of this anniversary, Aug. 31-Sept. 1, to review the festival weekend with hopes it will continue to be bigger and better. Would readers and their friends like to get involved? There are many opportunities.
• Our organization is a great opportunity for race fans who would love to be involved in NASCAR or IndyCar but don’t have the connections. It’s a chance to get out of the house and give back to the community.
• Or volunteer to help on race weekend with track construction or administration. Want to be in the thick of things? Our volunteer on-track corner marshals face a physical challenge but have the best seat for thrilling, high-speed racing. There are opportunities for organizations to provide set-up manpower in exchange for financial contributions.
• We want partners to add new elements like our nightly concerts and the popular Sunday Car Show. How can your group or business benefit?
• Companies can benefit as sponsors and gain public exposure, employee team building or VIP hospitality opportunities while supporting the community.
• We also have space for groups, organizations and businesses to set up booths to take advantage of the thousands of people we bring to the downtown.
Help make this an even bigger community event. Email rockislandgrandprix@gmail.com and we’ll get the correct person in touch with you. Find out more at rockislandgrandprix.com.
Roger Ruthhart
Rock Island