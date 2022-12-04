 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Help people with brain-related disorders this Christmas

Now that we are into December you suddenly realize Christmas is not that far away. … Are your gifts wrapped? If not, I have the perfect solution.

Bend of the River Pilot Club will be happy to wrap them for you. Come to Books a Million and our volunteers will be happy to help you.

Bend of the River Pilot Club uses the donations that you provide to help people with brain-related disorders. All money stays in our community.

We help the brain injury group celebrate the holidays by providing gifts for them. Also, another important project is to help with HONOR FLIGHTS. We provide small tokens of our appreciation for their service. Handicapped Development Center is another organization that we support.

So come by BOOKS A MILLION and talk to one of our Pilot members. We will be happy not only to wrap your gifts but to tell you more about our Pilot organization. Perhaps you will join us in our endeavors.

Nancy Rudnick

Davenport

Bend of the River Pilot Club

