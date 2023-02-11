Voting is a right of all American citizens. Unfortunately, not all Americans are able to participate equally in the voting process.

There are six groups that are most vulnerable to voter fraud, according to the Center for Vulnerable Voters. They are: elderly, group homes, homeless, disabled, military and citizens abroad. I will only address group homes.

My friend’s 95-year-old father always voted Republican. Today, in a group home, he votes for Democrats. How can this be?

Edwin Meese III, director of the American Constitutional Rights Union, offers this explanation: “ACRU’s Vote Fraud hotline revealed information about cognitively impaired facility residents having their ballot choices made by staff, sometimes under coercion and often without their knowledge.” (888-820-VOTE)

Other hotline complaints revealed that activist groups across the country were collecting ballots from residential facilities with the promise of delivering them to election officials. In 2020, a TX social worker was indicted on 134 felony counts of vote fraud for registering mentally incapacitated citizens to vote without their consent. In 2022, an employee at the Father Murray Nursing Center in Macomb County, Michigan, was sentenced to jail for forging signatures on absentee ballot applications.

How do we prevent this?

Family members and concerned citizens must take every action to ensure the integrity of our seniors’ political choices. Everyone must demonstrate our respect for seniors by helping to protect the sanctity of their votes. When you see something, say something. Locally, contact Laura Williams at otlaurawilliams@gmail.com for more information.

Mike Steffen

Moline