Letter: Help the postal service

As president of the Quad City Chapter of the Alliance for Retired Americans and commander of AMVETS Post 145, I pay attention to issues affecting seniors and veterans daily, not just at election time. One issue that strongly impacts both groups is the sabotage of the United States Postal Service (USPS). The USPS is one of the largest employers of veterans, and veterans in particular take pride in completing the mission of delivering mail on time. The USPS is facing a financial crisis due to the pandemic. Mail volume collapsed as advertisers trimmed budgets and costs increased as the Postal Service took actions to keep their essential employees safe.

Now, at the worst possible time, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is implementing changes that are slowing down the mail. About a week ago, he announced a hiring freeze and a request for voluntary early retirements.

Postal workers are keeping our country moving and the U.S. economy working for us during this time of crisis; getting prescriptions delivered to people sheltering in place, making e-commerce possible, and they will be essential in the upcoming election. It is the emergency distribution system when our country is in crisis. Now is not the time to implement an austerity program.