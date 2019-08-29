What is considered a living wage? Is $7.25 an hour a living wage? Is $2.13 an hour, plus tips, a living wage? The new norm is working two or three jobs with no benefits or healthcare. Full-time jobs are no longer very common.
If we want to have a strong, robust economy our government must help those who are struggling. However, its priority for the past 40 years has been to help the very wealthy with tax cuts and more tax loopholes. Corporate government is not working for the American worker. They despise labor unions and have no interest in fighting for the rights of the American laborer.
The next election in 2020 will bring more promises about how we must fight for the lives of American workers, who are struggling each day to support their families. But nothing will change. We have now become a government of the rich, by the rich and for the rich. Why is there a refusal to raise the minimum wage?
Everything in this great country was built on the backs of labor. Until our government's elected officials start working for the American worker, things will continue to get worse.
The number one item for any candidate running for president in 2020 should be to provide a living wage so the American worker can still have hope for the American Dream.
Dave Fuller
Davenport