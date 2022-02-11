Letter: Help us be safe

So, apparently we shouldn't have to drive 30 miles per hour through the neighborhood. We should be able to drive 100.

We should be able to leave a 4-year-old alone at home and not be there to protect the child.

We shouldn't stop at those red lights, it slows us down. If we are drunk, we should drive anytime. We shouldn't have to yield to pedestrians crossing the street. They should get out of our way.

Apparently, this is the way it should be because we are told we are not to do things that make us and others safe if the government tells us how to do it. It must be why we are told not to get shots or wear masks to avoid COVID-19. We are told the government does not have the right to keep us and our family and friends safe by avoiding the virus. We are told we must follow the former president, the leader of the "don't-do-things-to-keep-us-safe" idiocy.

Well, this idea is simply stupid. We all know that. We must keep ourselves and others safe. We need to get shots and wear masks. They are the right things to do — period. If everyone would have done the right things — shots and masks — we would not have lost five dear friends and you would not have lost family and friends.

If you haven't done the things to keep us all safe, do them now. Please.

Charles Wilt

Rock Island

