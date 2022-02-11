 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Letter: Help us be safe

Letters to the editor

So, apparently we shouldn't have to drive 30 miles per hour through the neighborhood. We should be able to drive 100.

We should be able to leave a 4-year-old alone at home and not be there to protect the child.

We shouldn't stop at those red lights, it slows us down. If we are drunk, we should drive anytime. We shouldn't have to yield to pedestrians crossing the street. They should get out of our way.

Apparently, this is the way it should be because we are told we are not to do things that make us and others safe if the government tells us how to do it. It must be why we are told not to get shots or wear masks to avoid COVID-19. We are told the government does not have the right to keep us and our family and friends safe by avoiding the virus. We are told we must follow the former president, the leader of the "don't-do-things-to-keep-us-safe" idiocy.

Well, this idea is simply stupid. We all know that. We must keep ourselves and others safe. We need to get shots and wear masks. They are the right things to do — period. If everyone would have done the right things — shots and masks — we would not have lost five dear friends and you would not have lost family and friends.

People are also reading…

If you haven't done the things to keep us all safe, do them now. Please.

Charles Wilt

Rock Island

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Low approval

Letter: Low approval

Do you blame me, or should we blame Gary Barta, Fran McCaffery, and Kirk Ferentz? If we all performed like they do, we would be out of our job…

Letter: Flat isn't fair

Letter: Flat isn't fair

While it’s difficult to keep pace with fast-moving tax legislation in Iowa, one thing remains constant over the past several cuts — the legisl…

Letter: A clean slate

Letter: A clean slate

State governments across our country have begun prioritizing the issue of criminal justice reform.

Letter: The meaning of anarchy

Letter: The meaning of anarchy

In the movie The Matrix, Morpeus said, "You have to remember, Neo, most people aren't ready to be unplugged from the Matrix, and ... they will…

Letter: It's about money

Letter: It's about money

As a school librarian for the last 40 years. I was caught off guard by state Sen. Jake Chapman’s statement that educators have a "sinister age…

Letter: The criminal

Letter: The criminal

The January 6 Commission and the states of New York and Georgia are demonstrating that the former president is a criminal. Courts have shown o…

Letter: Good work

Letter: Good work

Shane Brown writes some funny stuff. Like the column, "The room where it happens."

Letter: Pandering

Letter: Pandering

While reading the article in Thursday's paper concerning the Illinois Republicans' criticism of Gov. JB Pritzker's priorities, I noted comment…

Letter: Planting a seed

Letter: Planting a seed

In a time in our world when our very own Quad-Cities community is faced with so much uncertainty, unity is needed the most. History continues …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News