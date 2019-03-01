I’m reaching out to our local newspaper to draw attention to a major issue that’s happening with my small business and possibly other small businesses around the Quad Cities area.
I have been renting my retail space location for almost four years. Often I have had several maintenance issues. But never like this year, when we have experienced several water leaks throughout the building. Each and every time we go to open our shop we experience new damage to our merchandise and the building in general.
I report these issues every single time to our landlord and they are never addressed. It’s to the point now where the building is unsafe in many locations. I am concerned about the safety of my customers because of this damage. I’m hoping to disclose this information to the public and other retail shop owners that may be experiencing the same situation and try to come up with a solution for these problems.
How does a small business owner who is struggling to make ends meet through the cold winter months get enough attention from their building owner to do the repairs necessary for the businesses to survive? I’m especially concerned when it’s a public safety matter, and also my reputation is at stake. The simple solution would be to just pick up and move to another location, however many small business owners may understand how that isn’t quite so easy. I’m reaching out to my community for help on this issue.
Rebekah Despeghel
Davenport