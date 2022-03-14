 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Helpers need help

Letters to the editor

The time is now to address behavioral health.

The pandemic has had a devastating impact on the mental health of every age group and in every community across Illinois. The rates of anxiety, depression and suicide have soared as families and businesses weathered financial uncertainty, job loss, social isolation and COVID-related illness and death. This crisis has had a devastating impact on our behavioral health care workforce, which shrunk by 23% statewide – here in Rock Island County this translates to only one provider for every 435 patients in need.

The helpers need help.

Resources are strained, but with additional support, greater access to care can be made available for those who seek treatment for behavioral health issues. Legislators in Springfield recognize the crisis, including Sen. Neil Anderson and Rep. Mike Halpin, who are among those supporting increased funding.

While we are grateful for these efforts, we cannot rest until the funding is secured and our friends and neighbors get the care they desperately need.

It’s worth noting that a large portion of the proposed funding would come from a federal Medicaid match, meaning we can provide needed financial resources to Rosecrance and other behavioral health clinics in Rock Island County and across the state without overburdening Illinois taxpayers.

We call upon the General Assembly and Gov. JB Pritzker to work quickly to secure this critical behavioral health funding and give our facilities the resources necessary to combat the behavioral health issues plaguing our communities.

Life’s waiting for so many of our neighbors and friends.

Dr. David Gomel

Rockford

(Gomel is president and CEO of Rosecrance Health Network)

