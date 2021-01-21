Letter: Helpful changes

Many constitutional problems have been exposed by the riot of Jan. 6. Some structural changes would be very helpful. One would be to eliminate the Electoral College and have a national popular vote election. Another is to have term- and age-limits for officeholders.

How about two, four-year terms for representatives and judges and a retirement age of 65 for all?

Another change could be public financing of elections. It would limit special interest influence and allow more candidates to run for offices.

Lastly, eliminate the Senate. It is too unrepresentative of the U.S. and gives too much power and money to small and conservative states. Say goodbye to Mitch McConnell.

Ron Phillips

Bettendorf

