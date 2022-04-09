 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Helping Iowa children

To Ed Tibbetts: I have always respected your point of view on different subjects, regardless of whether I agree with your position. I am disappointed that your April 6 column on school choice resorted to the straw man argument of comparing a diversion of money for "private security" to "defunding the police". Further, as you know, the Senate bill approving school choice keeps 30% of per-student funding, or roughly $2,300, and keeps it within the public school system. This is not a "pretty small" financial payoff.

Lastly, as the Des Moines Register reported on March 30 on the Senate bill, "when a student leaves a district using the scholarship, the public school would still retain the per-student funding from local taxes and federal funds, which (Gov. Kim) Reynolds’ office estimates to be about $1,460 per student."

This also is certainly not a "pretty small" financial payoff by most definitions.

I am sorry your column neglected to include those details. I think it would have been a much more fairly written if it had. School/parental choice has been a fundamental part of Republican Party ideology for many years, and this scholarship helps lower income families, not the well to do. I believe the legislation would benefit the education of Iowa children.

John Carroll

Davenport

