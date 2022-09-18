 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Helping our fellow man

Letters logo

With our world in a heinous state of flux, we as citizens of America and the Quad-Cities have a definite obligation to significantly help our fellow man.

In accomplishing this act of kindness, I have chosen to help and assist friends who have suffered endless bouts of hellacious illness by purchasing and giving them wonderful fresh produce from Steve of Muscatine. For example, 80 fresh ears of wonderful sweet com were delivered to shut-ins as well as watermelons, cantaloupes, onions, green peppers, and plump-huge tomatoes.

I have been witness to smiling faces and a few teary eyes. These friends have warmed my heart by their tenacity and strength.

May God bless and heal these wonderful people as they travel their journey to wellness.

June Fahlenkamp

People are also reading…

Moline

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Hy-Vee CEO misses the mark

Letter: Hy-Vee CEO misses the mark

Scott Fitzgerald is credited with saying, ”the rich are different than you and me.” The recent full-page ad in your newspaper certainly reinfo…

Letter: Support the train merger

Letter: Support the train merger

I see many articles in Quad-City Times negative about the Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroad merger. The Viking river boat, wh…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News