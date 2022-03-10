 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Helping Putin

Letters to the editor

President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, AOC, John Kerry, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the Squad, and the leftist, extreme Democratic Party need to put the well-being of America first, not last.

We have been helping Vladimir Putin finance his Ukraine war. Biden and his party have the responsibility for the savage effects on the children and people of Ukraine by their inaction to hinder Putin, open the Keystone XL Pipeline and other means to make energy independent for all Americans.

They have put their head in the sand with the far-left environmentalists who have created the Green New Deal. Biden continues to take a knee to Putin, China, Iran and his party. Empty shelves, high gas prices, inflation, open borders, Iran and creative untruths are his badge of honor. It would make sense for Biden to take lessons from President Volodymyr Zelensky to learn how he placed the Ukrainians first, not last, like Biden treats Americans.

Sometimes when and if we get into a difficult situation, our courage can lessen and we can fall into the laziness of feeling inferior, thinking that we could not accomplish such a difficult task; this lack of will cannot protect us from any suffering. It is important to generate courage corresponding to the size of difficulties. Painfully, Biden and the ultra-left and media will never read this plea for all Americans and the Ukraine people. Can't wait for the elections. God bless America and Ukraine.

Tim Flemming

Davenport

