Letter: Helping the elites

Here we go again. The economy goes into freefall and the GOP very quickly moves to bail out the corporate elite businesses. What about the unemployed worker? The GOP wants to give them a check for $1,200 and wish them the very best. Meanwhile, the corporations will gain millions of dollars for stock buy-backs and CEO bonuses.

How long can the media and other outlets continue to ignore this preposterous bail out with taxpayer money, given to the ones who need it the least? Mitch McConnell and the Senate Republicans are still working with the very people who help them get re-elected every time they run for office.

So the next time you head to the voting booth, remember which party is helping those who really need some financial assistance in these very desperate times. The American consumer is the only one who will be able to jump-start the economy. Consumer spending makes up about 70% of the economy. If people do not get the income to keep buying products (food and other services), there will be no rebound in the near future.

Dave Fuller

Davenport

