Letter: Henry County, vote for Democrats

Early voting began in Illinois Sept. 29 and will continue until Election Day on Nov. 8. Never has your vote been more important. Currently Colona and Western townships have no representation in Henry County. The only way to gain representation in those townships is for you, the voter, to cast your ballot for Democrats for the Henry County Board.

With the overturn of Roe v Wade, women's lives are at risk under many states' abortion bans. Doctors are terrified for their patients and for their own medical licenses. Republicans are targeting bans on birth control, in vitro fertilization and numerous other procedures that have long been the standard of care for women.

Trump's big lie resulted in an assault on our democracy on Jan. 6. Those Republicans who have hitched themselves to the "stop the steal" fantasy have no limit to the lies they will spread. They have no conscience, either.

As I write this, republicans are trying to tighten ballot access by passing state legislation to restrict you from voting. Democrats need your vote to protect women's rights and defend our democracy.

Please, please vote Democrat on Nov. 8 or before.

Betty Murphy

Henry County Democrats chairperson

Orion