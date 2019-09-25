Earlier this month, Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, stated that any discussion in Congress about Social Security should happen "behind closed doors."
Ernst said "we need to sit down behind closed doors so we’re not being scrutinized by this group or the other…" As in, Ernst and her Republican Party do not want to be scrutinized by the group of 327 million Americans who will be directly affected by these discussions.
It is pretty clear to this Iowan that Ernst wants to do away with Social Security and others of our well-earned entitlements, but she is afraid to inform her tax-paying Iowa employers of these plans.
I believe Ernst knows that one option to shore up Social Security is to raise the cap on payroll taxes, but I suspect Ernst does not have the political will to do it as it might upset the 1 percent and her big donors.
Does Social Security need adjusting? Yes, but not in the dark and not "behind closed doors."
I would urge my fellow Iowans to demand these discussions happen in full daylight and then scrutinize Ernst’s plans carefully before they cast their ballots on Nov. 3, 2020.
More importantly, do not wait for 2020. Let Ernst (and Sen. Chuck Grassley) know now how you feel. Write postcards, email, call and tell your employee that Iowans demand to know her true plans.
Barb Walsh
Bettendorf