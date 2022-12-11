Letter: Here are four steps to improve handling of immigrants

Step one is to create enough safe, healthy, temporary living conditions on the U.S. side of the border to hold all immigrants being processed and enough personnel, technology and resources to process every immigrant within 30 days.

Step two is to transfer the immigrants to the new housing facilities, check for non-immigration felony convictions, give them medical treatment, create an identity package that would contain a photo, DNA sample, fingerprints and voice sample, and arrange for destination locations.

Step three is to work with the countries that are sending the immigrants to the United States to improve their living conditions so the people will not want to immigrate to the United States.

Step four is a continuous evaluation of the process to look for improvements and changes that need to be made.

Richard Lausen

Davenport