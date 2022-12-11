 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Here are four steps to improve handling of immigrants

Letters logo

Step one is to create enough safe, healthy, temporary living conditions on the U.S. side of the border to hold all immigrants being processed and enough personnel, technology and resources to process every immigrant within 30 days.

Step two is to transfer the immigrants to the new housing facilities, check for non-immigration felony convictions, give them medical treatment, create an identity package that would contain a photo, DNA sample, fingerprints and voice sample, and arrange for destination locations.

Step three is to work with the countries that are sending the immigrants to the United States to improve their living conditions so the people will not want to immigrate to the United States.

Step four is a continuous evaluation of the process to look for improvements and changes that need to be made.

Richard Lausen

People are also reading…

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News