One good thing about President Biden's feeble domestic policy is it hides his foreign policy. Russia downed an American drone in international waters, actually an act of war. Reports indicate they have recovered it and are in the process of dissecting it. Joe and secretary Blinken are invisible.

Iran is seizing tankers in international waters and lobbing missiles at U.S. troops in Syria and Iraq. Iran now supports Russia with drones and soon ballistic missiles. Crickets from the White house.

China is driving hard to become the dominant global power. It is building carriers and other warships while under Biden the U.S. Navy will shrink.

Under Trump, Saudi Arabia was a security partner. Biden has destroyed this relationship. The Saudis are now moving closer to Iran, with the guidance of China....

A strong energy policy is the basis of strong foreign policy. Either unaware or ignoring this, Biden weakens U.S. domestic energy while making deals with illegitimate Venezuela to provide oil. We lose jobs and pay more for oil.

In Brazil's recent election, Biden successfully worked against Bolsonaro. Now that the leftists are in power, Brazil is distancing itself from us and moving toward China.

In Central America all the immigration agreements Donald Trump had finalized have been nullified. Some 4,000,000 people have entered the U.S. illegally with the flood expected to increase shortly.

Is there a bright side to Biden's foreign policy? If there was, I'm sure the media would report it, no matter how small, no matter how insignificant.

William Bloom

LeClaire