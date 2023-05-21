Those proclaiming truth that exposes America-destroying schemes foisted onto our country by woke-progressive puppet masters risk destruction by these clandestine, behind-the-scenes political operators. Just ask Tucker Carlson, James O’Keefe (formerly of Project Veritas), and Donald Trump, all part of a growing list of “You’re canceled!” truth-exposers.

Puppet masters try masking their America-destroying attempts by utilizing deceptions designed to make Americans misinformed, uninformed, even semi-lobotomized. These deceptions include promoting White House doublespeak manifestos, such as “National Strategy of Gender Equity and Equality.”

In order to promote voter education concerning truly future-defining topics, such as war, and to discourage candidates from hiding in their basements until after elections, steps taken should include:

- Pray unceasingly for America.

- Amend U.S. Constitution by calling a Convention of States to propose establishing a one-day national holiday for the purpose of American citizens, at least 18 years old, to physically cast paper ballots for national offices, on that day, after presenting identification.

- Prior to election day establish a minimum number of well publicized national town-hall-style open discussions (forget biasedly choreographed “debates”) between candidates for U.S. President and between candidates for U.S. Senate seats.

- Additional Constitutional amendments should establish (short) term limits for: elected federal officials; (less-short) for Supreme Court Justices; and (just-right-short) for the many thousands of non-elected “activists” who otherwise become permanently ensconced in Washington while covertly morphing into in-your-face bureaucrats, America’s actual policy makers.

Require no upper age limits or competency tests for elected officials. Let informed voters and term limits work.

John R. Horn

Davenport