Most employers let employees have a tip jar to supplement their pay. Servers make low wages, work all shifts, never have weekends and work holidays. As a server we take customers orders, help prepare your food, cash out customers, take phone orders, stock items and clean our establishment.

Employers could raise prices and take away tip jars. Most customers would rather have lower prices and not be upset by seeing a tip jar. Those tips help servers live. Tips help servers buy groceries, pay bills, buy gas or bus passes.

Servers do not get double or triple time for working weekends or holidays. Servers do not get any medical benefits because most restaurants can not afford them. For those of you who tip, servers as myself are thankful and grateful for your generosity and kindness.

Dawn Roberts

Moline