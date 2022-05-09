Letter: Here we are

Remember the good old days when all the press had to worry about was what Donald Trump may or may not have said in a phone call? No Russian invasions. We were energy exporters. Employment was up, poverty was down, and the press was horrified over tweets and third-party rumors of what Trump may have said. Inflation was nonexistent, the Iranian navy was tied up to the dock behaving itself. North Korea wasn't firing missiles. The border was under control. The Palestinians were quiet.

Democrats were unhappy though. Rampant prosperity was empowering people and that threatened them and the swamp. With the help of weasel Eric Ciaramella, co-weasel Adam Schiff made up a bunch of garbage about Russian collusion promising often to produce a mountain of evidence yet never producing any of it. The media faithfully reported the innuendo as "news". The “Steele Dossier” was “fact.” The Hunter Biden laptop was a “Russian plant.”

So now here we are. The Democrats are in charge. Inflation is out of control. Deficits are astronomical. The border has all but collapsed. We are buying oil from tyrants. People are paid not to work and freedom is in retreat. Iranian missiles are falling around US facilities and our alliance with Saudi Arabia and the UAE has fallen apart. But no worries…. As the election approaches watch for a new flood of non-issues to be reported as “news.” The really good news is… nobody believes the news anymore.

Bill Bloom

LeClaire

