Letter: Heroes

I want to thank all the men and women who risked their lives and those of their loved ones to see that everyone's vote counted. Many young people took polling positions so elderly people didn't have to take them.

I especially want to thank the poll workers in states where mail-in votes couldn't be counted early. This was made even more difficult because, in one state, one party's voters were protesting loudly outside.

These poll workers were true patriots for making sure millions upon millions of ballots were counted accurately.

My only hope is that the same voters turn out for the next election out of patriotism and not fear. After all, voting is a right and a responsibility.

Sharon Dewulf,

Colona

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0