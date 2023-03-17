I am one of the more than 1,300 physician assistants working across Iowa to meet the health care needs of our neighbors. Iowa, like many states, is facing a shortage of health care providers. In fact, the United States could face a shortage of up to 3.2 million health care workers within the next three years.

Physician assistants are critically important members of health care teams who provide safe and effective care to patients, but outdated laws are preventing PAs in Iowa from practicing to the full extent of our training and education. These regulations — which have not been updated since the 1970s — must be modernized to meet the healthcare needs of our communities.

So, I am excited that legislation pending in the Iowa state senate could fix this. HF 424 would remove outdated and unnecessary requirements for PAs to have written agreements with specific health care providers, which would give health care employers greater flexibility to determine how PAs should be utilized within their communities.

HF 424 is a commonsense and long-needed update to Iowa’s practice laws that will not only keep more PAs practicing in Iowa but help more of our neighbors access the care they need. I urge our local senators, Senators Webster, Winckler, Cournoyer, Gruenhagen, and Lofgren, to support this bill.

Jim Earel

LeClaire