Letter: Hiding their sins

In 1619, the Union Jack, not the Stars and Stripes, flew over Jamestown. Slaves were brought by Europeans to be sold to British colonists throughout the New World.

This was an established business when 13 colonies considered revolution. Allying with slave states was no more an acceptance of slavery than our World War II alliance with Russia was acceptance of communism. The enemy of our enemy is our friend.

A century later, 350,00 white people died in a war that gained them nothing, personally. I find that a sacrifice unprecedented in world history. Unfortunately, with a president's death, slavery ended in name only. People rose in the South with unprecedented hatred, refusing to accept the war's outcome. Supported by the Democratic Party, they replaced slavery with Jim Crow laws and formed the KKK as enforcers.

Those who preserved those feelings were accepted into the Democrats' side of the Senate aisle. You know the names: LBJ, Gore, Russell, Byrd, Long, et.al. Rosa Park's demonstration was against Democrats, not against America. In all but eight states she could have any bus seat she wanted.