Letter: High meat prices

In reading the article headlined "It's astronomical" in Sunday's newspaper, there was a great amount of misinformation. Granted, meat prices are extremely high, but let's put the blame where it rightfully belongs. The cost of animal production was mentioned several times as a factor in increased meat prices. I will talk from the beef industry as that is what I have serviced the last 40 years.

The cost of production at the farm level has nothing to do with this unless they are packer-owned cattle. Independent cattle feeders do not charge packers for higher corn and labor, as their cattle are purchased by the packers for what the packers offer.

Cattle owners have no alternative but to sell to the monopolistic packing industry. So where are the price increases originating from? It can come from only two places, and each are to blame. The packers are making huge profits now, and most grocery chains are just adding fuel to the fire. One can check the prices daily that cattle owners are offered. One source is CattleFax.

Here in the Quad Cities, there is no reason one grocery store charges $14.99 per pound for a cut of Choice beef and another store charges over $20. That is greed, pure and simple. I am also sorry to say that ISU economists should know better.