Letter: High regard

I appreciate that a great deal of soul-searching and hard discussion that must have preceded the decision to run the story (Sunday, Jan. 12) of Mildred Benton and the circumstances of her baby boy.

And I understand completely why Benton’s daughter objected to the publication of this story. I grew up at a time when a girl’s life was shattered by a teenage pregnancy.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

However, to see how this young woman handled a terrifying experience, to leave the infant where he was sure to be found, along with clothing and instructions; when we know that even today, in a different world, babies are trashed and left for dead, this woman’s actions were commendable and mature beyond her years.

Alma Gaul wrote an outstanding account with a happy ending. I have nothing but high regard for Ben Sunday and the actions she took.

Linda Lewis

Davenport

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0