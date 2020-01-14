Letter: High regard

Letter: High regard

{{featured_button_text}}

I appreciate that a great deal of soul-searching and hard discussion that must have preceded the decision to run the story (Sunday, Jan. 12) of Mildred Benton and the circumstances of her baby boy.

And I understand completely why Benton’s daughter objected to the publication of this story. I grew up at a time when a girl’s life was shattered by a teenage pregnancy.

However, to see how this young woman handled a terrifying experience, to leave the infant where he was sure to be found, along with clothing and instructions; when we know that even today, in a different world, babies are trashed and left for dead, this woman’s actions were commendable and mature beyond her years.

Alma Gaul wrote an outstanding account with a happy ending. I have nothing but high regard for Ben Sunday and the actions she took.

Linda Lewis

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News