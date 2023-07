Here's an interesting little tidbit for all you climate crazies out there. Just for fun I monitored the record hot temps. For last week, published in this paper, 102 degrees 103 and even one day at 105 degrees. Scary, huh? Then I check the years they occurred. Guess what? They were 1933, 1934 and 1936. Damn Henry Ford and all those Model T's and Model A's.