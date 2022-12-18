Letter: Higher education overlooks colleges' history of slavery

Our universities and colleges must acknowledge they had slaves and benefited financially from the slave trade. For example, five Princeton University presidents, 1756-1822, owned slaves who lived and worked at the President’s House. One was even auctioned off there. Harvard President, Benjamin Wadsworth, 1725-1737, owned two slaves who served in his residence on campus. Antiguan slave owner and planter, Isaac Royall, willed money to found Harvard Law School in 1817. During the 17th/18th centuries, Harvard leaders, faculty and staff enslaved over 70 people. In the 18th century, Brown University’s founder, Rev. James Manning, owned a slave and the university took donations from slave traders. (Slavery and Universities, 2019).

Faculty taught blacks were only fit for slavery as part of so-called race science. Oberlin College professors opposed students advocating abolition and Harvard students in the 1700s brought slaves from home to campus to be their servants. Professors today should acknowledge this sad history.

OPINION: Universities and colleges tend to assume a holier-than-thou pose toward our history of slavery. Fact is, they are historically very deeply a part of it. How to atone? They should widely teach courses about slavery’s role in higher education. Now, they mostly teach traditional history courses that cover slavery but not collegiate complicity that ran well into our modern era.

Higher education should be more honest and forthcoming to the public about its past involvement in slavery. Harvard’s recent report on its history of slavery is a good beginning.

Gary Heath

Davenport