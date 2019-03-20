I cringed while reading Don Erbst’s letter of March 18. If apostles of Trump are not hijacking the Bible to make their point, they are twisting history in an attempt to make their opinions seem credible.
It was after the Civil Rights Act of 1964 that Republicans welcomed the southern Democrats into their fold. This changed the Republican Party into a group that was opposed to civil rights, and it began their mission of voter suppression that continues today.
As much as Mr. Erbst tries to demonize the current Democratic Party based on the past, the current Republican Party has much to answer for in the present.
This is the party that chose Donald Trump as its standard bearer in 2016. These voters elected a person described by peers as a liar, a cheat and a con man. We have never seen this level of indictable corruptness in recent history.
The current apostles of Trump have shown contempt for American values and the rule of law by giving him their tacit approval.
As much as Mr. Erbst rails against abortion, I would logically surmise that he is equally opposed to the loss of life by gun violence. That does not appear to be the case. Reasonable gun-control legislation is not high on the Republican to-do list.
If we are to mention party symbols representing the current political climate, I would suggest that the Party of Trump choose between an ostrich or a sheep.
Faith Endresen
Davenport