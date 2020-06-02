Letter: Hire at home

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

David Greenspon, owner of Competitive Edge, Inc., was awarded millions of dollars in a no-bid contract to supply PPE to Iowa's executive branch to rebuild its stockpile of isolation gowns and googles. Greenspon is a long time Republican donor and campaign vendor.

Competitive Edge usually makes promotional items like t-shirts and campaign signs, and has never supplied PPE equipment. Greenspon said both products will be manufactured in China and would be "non medical stuff".

What happened to Made In America?

Federal records show Greenspon has donated to different Republican groups over the years, which is fine. But in an April 16th court filing, Greenspon attested he had zero income. What makes him any different than others at this time? Use your millions of dollars you received in your contract and help companies here in the U.S. get back on their feet, instead of paying China for this and lining your own packets.

Maybe Iowa should help out by requesting products be made in America — and follow through that this is done (or maybe they did not ask where the products were coming from)?

Joyce Miller

Davenport

