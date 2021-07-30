Letter: Hire her

On Sunday, in the letters to the editor, Dan R. Ebener wrote a letter entitled "We need workers." I always enjoy his letters because they are always informative and true. My reason for responding is that I have a family member, and she says, "I need a job!" She has put in so many applications for work every day of the week. She gets calls for interviews, and they tell her they will be calling her. When they do, they tell her someone else had more experience. This has been two months or better. So why is she not hired by any of these employers; my thoughts are they do not need workers. All you employers, "What is the problem that you won't hire her? She needs a job. What happened to "on the job training?"