Letter: His way

I was struck by a phrase I heard from a contemporary Bible translation. When I Googled the phrase "Our way of life" to locate the passage, many of the results focused on things people felt were threatening their expected way of living. Among perceived threats were climate change, terrorism, racialism, and government policies, and many more.
What really is our way of life as followers of Jesus? I wonder. Is it what makes us comfortable secure, and happy, or is it something more?
The Apostle Paul reminded the Christians in Ephesus of the remarkable way God had transformed their lives. "God, who is rich in Mercy, out of the great love which He loved us even when we were dead, made us alive together with Christ — by grace we have been saved. We have been "created in God's image, which God prepared beforehand to be our way of life."
In a changing world, God's calling us and empowering us to spend time talking with him in prayer and reading his word. "The Bible," and to pursue a life that reaches out to others and honor him. It's not our way of life, but his way.
Bernice (Nettles) Brown
Rock Island