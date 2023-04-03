The best way to foster anger, resentment and fear is to perpetuate ignorance.

Knowledge leads to understanding and positive change where needed. It means learning how to avoid past mistakes and build on past successes. This knowledge should be fostered, not feared. Our students deserve to know the true history of our country.

We can't continue to pretend the history and experience of the Black population, Native American population, and others did not occur. Recent policy changes affecting LGBTQ+ young people is to make them "less than." Failing to address the escalation of gun violence within our schools is failing our children.

We cannot fully educate our children without addressing the critical issues of our day, and that means including the history and experiences of all the children in each classroom, not just the experiences of a chosen few. Education is not just reading, writing, and arithmetic. Education is about teaching our children how to participate positively in a diverse society, acknowledging the humanity, history, and experience of all.

Vote wisely in the upcoming board of education elections. Ignorance is not bliss.

Ruth Lee

Rock Island