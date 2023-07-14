Recently, it came to my attention that one of the definitions of “wickedness” is "withholding the truth.” Donald Trump’s entire entourage and his final legacy in office was spent in wickedness.

History, despite Trump’s cult of followers, will bear the truthfulness of this. So it is more imperative than ever that we do the sadder-but-wiser thing in refusing his attempts at re-election. We survived a very close call with chaos and to replace him in the driver’s seat again is to tempt the graciousness of whatever god we hold sacred.

This is a call to arms that surely must not fail. We know well enough who Donald Trump is and what he is fully capable of doing with a path of destruction, corruption and dictatorial zeal - and wickedness.

Sherry Paul

Bettendorf